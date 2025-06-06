Seattle weather: Warm weekend ahead

The Brief Patchy fog early Saturday will clear for sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Record highs are possible Sunday and Monday, with a Heat Advisory in effect. Stay hydrated and cautious outdoors, though cooler temperatures are expected midweek.



Some patchy fog will be around early Saturday morning. The higher sun angle will help burn off the clouds quickly and skies will be sunny throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Some patchy fog early Saturday, then plentiful sunshine by the afternoon.

The warming trend will continue with highs pushing into the 80s by Saturday and warmer east of the Cascades.

Summer-like heat is ramping up for the weekend.

By Sunday and Monday, we will see the warmest days. Record highs will be possible these days with a Heat Advisory in effect for the area. Remember to hydrate and take breaks if you are outdoors. The water also remains quite cool, so use caution when swimming or recreating.

Moderate heat risk for much of our area this Sunday and Monday.

Afternoon heat will peak on Sunday and Monday with highs coming down some by midweek. Onshore flow will ramp up by the end of the week with highs returning to the seasonal average. Skies will stay dry for the next week.

A big warm-up for the weekend and the start of the week. Slow cooling trend by end of the week. Expand

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

