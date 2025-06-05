Seattle weather: Summer heat for the weekend in the 80s to 90s

The Brief Warm and sunny weather continues, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday. Central and eastern Washington will see temperatures rise into the 90s over the weekend. Expect the year's warmest temperatures on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



What's next:

Friday will be even warmer with a few morning clouds, but afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Highs will start to reach the 90s for central and eastern Washington as well.

High pressure that has been offshore this week will slowly move onshore over the Pacific Northwest for the weekend, increasing our temperatures.

The warmest temperatures of the year so far will be Sunday, with highs peaking in the mid to upper 80s, even some spots could hit 90. Sunshine and dry conditions stick around into the second week of June.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

