Seattle weather: Summer-like conditions this weekend

The Brief Today will be warm, starting in the 50s and reaching mid 70s by afternoon, with low visibility due to morning clouds in areas like Forks and Snoqualmie Pass. Temperatures will continue to rise, hitting the 80s by the weekend, with mostly sunny conditions expected throughout the week across the northwest.



Happy Thursday!

Today will be a warm one. We start this morning with temperatures in the 50s and by this afternoon, we'll get to the mid-70s across the region.

Thanks to low clouds this morning, we've been dealing with low visibility across many parts — Forks, Snoqualmie Pass, and Port Townsend were all dealing with visibility levels less than one mile.

Headed to the Mariners game? By first pitch, temperatures will be around the upper 60s. Numbers will warm quickly as the innings progress.

Overall, mostly sunny heading into this afternoon.

It's a slow burn heading into the weekend. Yesterday, afternoon highs barely touched 70. Today, it'll be mid 70s and tomorrow, upper 70s.

By this weekend, we'll hit the 80s with an afternoon high of 86 on Sunday.

Plenty of sunshine over this next week!

Temperatures are heating up all around the northwest. Eastern and central Washington will see 80s today with 87 degrees in Yakima.

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle forecaster Nikki Torres.

