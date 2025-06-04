Seattle weather: Temperatures warming up into weekend, back in the 70s and 80s

The Brief Western Washington enjoyed afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday with sunny skies. Expect summer-like conditions, peaking in the upper 80s to low 90s by Sunday.



We started off with clouds around western Washington, but we saw some nice afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

It was several degrees cooler on Wednesday compared to yesterday, but compared to the seasonal average it was only a few degrees below. Highs will continue to warm into the weekend.

A few clouds will be around tonight with mild overnight temperatures, lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

What's next:

We will warm quickly Thursday as highs jump back up into the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Get ready for summer-like conditions through early next week! Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s by Sunday. Plenty of sunshine with no real rain in the forecast.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

