Seattle weather: Dry, hot and summery this weekend

The Brief Wednesday starts cloudy in Seattle with highs in the mid to upper 60s, but sunshine will increase later in the day. Mariners Weather Education Day on Thursday will enjoy sunny weather, with temperatures gradually climbing to the upper 70s by Friday. By Sunday, Seattle will experience much hotter weather, with temperatures reaching the mid 80s, prompting advice to stay hydrated and practice water safety.



Wednesday morning may be murky and gray, but sunnier, brighter and much hotter weather will develop this weekend in Seattle.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s in Seattle on Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After a cloudy start to the day, we're predicting increasing sunshine later today. Highs will be cooler than on Tuesday, reaching the mid to upper 60s for many backyards in Puget Sound on Wednesday afternoon.

For the most part, highs will range in the upper 60s on Wednesday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The sunshine will be gorgeous for Mariners Weather Education Day on Thursday! Our special weather programming runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. Come for the science and stay for the game (which starts at 12:40 p.m.). Get your tickets exclusively on the Mariners website.

The weather is looking beautiful for Mariners Weather Education Day in Seattle on Thursday! (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunny summer weather in Seattle this weekend

What's next:

Temperatures gradually climb on Thursday and Friday, jumping to the upper 70s in the Emerald City by the end of the week.

This weather could feel a bit blistering by Sunday as temperatures skyrocket to the mid-80s in Seattle. If you're cooling off along the water, remember to wear a life vest and practice water safety. Stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool!

Highs will soar to the 80s this upcoming weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Abby Acone and Brian MacMillan.

