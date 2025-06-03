Seattle weather: More clouds and mild Wednesday

The Brief The Pacific Northwest will enjoy some sunny weather with temperatures reaching mid-70s. Clouds will increase by Wednesday, slightly cooling temperatures. High pressure will bring warmer, sunny conditions through the weekend, peaking Sunday.



It was a sunny and warm day for the Pacific Northwest with highs slowly warming into the mid-70s.

Temperatures overnight will be mild as clouds continue to increase by Wednesday morning.

What's next:

More clouds will be around for Wednesday, which will also keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than today.

High pressure will continue to build this week, increasing temperatures and keeping skies sunny and dry. The ridge will amplify on Sunday, making for the warmest day of the extended forecast.

Temperatures will stay warm and above average through next weekend with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Highs Sunday will be the warmest of the year so far.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

