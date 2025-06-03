Seattle weather: Sizzling and sunny this weekend!

The Brief Seattle will enjoy mild sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 70s, but temperatures will rise to the mid 80s by Sunday. Wednesday will be cloudier and slightly cooler, with temperatures rebounding to the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday. A ridge of high pressure will bring hotter weather over the weekend, prompting advice to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and practice water safety.



Mild sunshine is expected in Seattle today with highs in the 70s. However, hotter weather will develop in the region for the upcoming weekend. By Sunday, highs could skyrocket to the mid 80s in the Emerald City!

Highs this afternoon will be a few degrees above average, reaching the low to mid-70s for many backyards in the Central and South Sound.

Temperatures will land comfortably in the mid 70s for the Seattle area on Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle is only getting warmer this week

What's next:

Wednesday will be much cloudier and slightly cooler.

Temperatures rebound to the mid to upper 70s as we turn a corner into Thursday and Friday.

Highs will remain in the 70s this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Due to a building ridge of high pressure overhead, highs will jump to the 80s this upcoming weekend. Stay hydrated, find a shady spot and slather on the sunscreen if you're spending time outdoors. If you're cooling off along the water, remember to always wear a life vest and practice water safety.

A ridge of high pressure will provide sizzling weather this upcoming weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13 Seattle. We're thankful to you!

Hotter weather will develop in the Seattle area this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

