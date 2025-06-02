Seattle weather: Sunny and warm week ahead

The Brief Monday's temperatures reached the 70s in the Pacific Northwest, and Seattle saw its first 9 p.m. sunset. Clear skies and cool lows in the mid to upper 40s are expected tonight, with warmer temperatures on Tuesday. June is forecast to be warmer than normal, with sunny, dry conditions and highs reaching the 80s by next weekend.



Temperatures today have been nice and warm with highs peaking in the 70s around the Pacific Northwest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tonight we see the first 9pm sunset here in Seattle! The sunset time will slowly get later through the end of June.

Tonight skies will be clear and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s, (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Temperatures will warm a few degrees Tuesday along with plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s.

Get ready for summer-like conditions! The month of June in the Pacific Northwest is looking to be warmer than normal according to the Climate Prediction Center, which is forecasting above-average temperatures.

Skies are looking sunny, dry and temperatures will be staying above average through this next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

