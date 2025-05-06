Seattle weather: Temperatures close to 80 degrees Tuesday

The Brief Tuesday will bring sunny skies and near 80-degree temperatures to the Seattle area, marking an early warm spell for the region. The ridge of high pressure will move east by Wednesday, leading to cooler temperatures, increased cloud cover, and a chance of showers, with partly sunny conditions returning Thursday through Saturday.



Tuesday will bring summer-like temperatures to the greater Seattle area, but the heat will not last long.

A ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring sunny skies and very warm temperatures to Western Washington on Tuesday. High clouds will roll in around the evening commute. Many spots in the central and south Puget Sound areas will get close to 80 degrees.

It will be very warm and mostly sunny in Western Washington, with high clouds in the mix Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle summer weather

By the numbers:

Our average first 80 degree day in Seattle is in mid-May. Even if we don't quite get there today, it's going to be a warm one.

On average, Seattle hits 80 degrees for the first time around mid-May. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The ridge will shift east on Wednesday and winds will turn westerly, bringing an onshore push and more cloud cover. There is a chance of a few light showers as well, with heavier rain possible Wednesday evening in some spots. Temperatures will drop about 10 to 15 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday.

A frontal system will bring more clouds and rain showers Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Thursday through Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temps back close to 70 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Rain showers return to the forecast Sunday and Monday.

It will be a nice week in Seattle with rain showers expected Wednesday, Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Dashcam footage shows shocking 'road rage' hit-and-run on motorcyclist

Trump, Carney quibble over buying Canada: ‘Never say never’

Dozens arrested after protests escalate at University of Washington in Seattle

Jury selection for Bryan Kohberger trial: What both sides will likely look out for

Seattle police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run that killed mother

Inmate escapes police at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Jamie Tompkins claims Seattle police scandal was a setup. Here’s why

2 new trails connect Redmond transit station to King County park

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.