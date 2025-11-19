Seattle weather: Dry Wednesday with gusty Cascade gap winds

The Brief Wednesday will be dry and partly sunny in western Washington, with highs in the low 50s after a foggy start. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the western Cascade Foothills of King County, with easterly winds gusting up to 40-45 mph. A weak system will bring early morning showers Thursday, clearing by mid-morning; Friday and most of Saturday will be dry, with rain returning Saturday night.



Wednesday will be dry and partly sunny, with more dry weather ahead for the next few days.

High pressure will keep things nice and dry Wednesday after a chilly start. Some areas woke up to fog, but the afternoon will bring partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

A wind advisory is in effect for the western Cascade foothills of King County due to gusty easterly winds. Winds in these areas could gust as much as 40–45 mph.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

A weak system will push through overnight, bringing some early morning showers Thursday. Most of those showers should wrap up by the middle part of the morning commute.

What's next:

Friday and most of Saturday will be mainly dry for the lowlands, with rain returning to the area by Saturday night.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA baby hospitalized with botulism, leading to baby formula recall

Lenny Wilkens, legendary Seattle SuperSonics player and coach, dies at 88

Seattle to update street parking rates again — see what’s going up

Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site

Seattle's SODO housing ordinance blocked after Port of Seattle wins lawsuit

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.