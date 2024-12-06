Seattle weather: Soggy Saturday and mountain snow

Overnight lows will remain above freezing area-wide tonight except for our passes. The chilly temperatures will be felt in the Central and Eastern parts of Washington as cold air is trapped under the clouds that have been hanging around there the last few days.

Western Washington will wake up to lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. No overnight freeze is forecast. Expand

Another mild day is forecast for Saturday with highs nearing 50 degrees. Our average high temperature for this time of year is 48 degrees.

Another mild day with highs back near 50 degrees.

While a dry Friday evening is expected, the rain will increase late tonight, after midnight. The rain may be moderate to heavy at times throughout the day on Saturday. Some pounding of water on the roads may be possible, so be sure to drive for the wet conditions. Some spots may see 1-2 inches of rain.

Moderate to heavy rain in Western Washington on Saturday morning.

The snow levels will start high on Saturday, around 7000 to 9000 feet. Precipitation will start as rain in the early part of the day. The cold front will pull the snow levels down to around 3000' and the rain will change over to snow. A convergence zone near Stevens Pass will likely lead to higher totals there.

Rain changing over to heavy snow in the mountains by Sunday morning. (FOX13 Seattle)

Drivers need to be prepared for winter driving conditions as the rain begins to change to snow around 12 p.m. Saturday through most of Sunday. Breezy winds up to 45 mph will accompany the snow. Total snow accumulations will range between 6-14".

Snow levels are forecast to drop to around 3000' by Saturday afternoon.

After our soggy weekend, we will get a brief break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday before another chance returns by the middle of next week. Afternoon highs will be close to normal, with Tuesday morning being the coldest, near freezing.

Rain returns Friday night in Seattle and will be heavy at times through Saturday.

