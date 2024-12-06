Seattle weather: Heavy rain returns early Saturday

The first wet weather system in over a week will hit Western Washington from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Most of Friday will be dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. This afternoon, the Washington coast will see the impacts of a stronger frontal system as rain slowly pushes in from the northwest.

It will be warmer with partly cloudy skies Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Late Friday into early Saturday, heavy rain will push through the Puget Sound area. Some spots could see well over an inch of rain. This soaking system will also bring breezy wind at times with gusts between 25-35 mph.

Heavy rain will impact Western Washington early Saturday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

An initial warm front will push snow levels to around 9,000 to 10,000 feet tonight. This will bring heavy rain to the Cascades early Saturday morning. As the cold front arrives, it will drive snow levels down to around 3,000 feet by Saturday evening. We could see 6 to 12 inches of snow at Stevens and White passes, with Snoqualmie Pass seeing 3 to 6 inches from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Make sure to check travel conditions if you are heading over the passes this weekend.

Snow levels will drop to below the Washington passes Saturday night and Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain will taper off on Sunday, with drier weather returning for Monday and Tuesday. Another round of showers will hit by midweek.

Rain returns Friday night in Seattle and will be heavy at times through Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

