Seattle weather: Staying dry through most of Friday

Western Washington will see more cloud cover on Thursday as a shift in the weather pattern aims to bring more rain to the area this weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to move east today, opening the door for a weak frontal system to push through. This could bring a few light showers to the Washington Coast, but the Puget Sound area should stay dry.

It will be cool and cloudy Thursday in Western Washington with highs in the upper 40s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The next round of widespread rain will arrive on Friday night into early Saturday morning as a front pushes through the region. We could see some breezy southerly winds Saturday morning through the afternoon hours.

Widespread rain returns to Western Washington late Friday into Saturday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A drier and cooler pattern will set up again early next week with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Rain returns to Seattle late Friday into early Saturday morning, but drier weather returns next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The ski resorts will have to wait a few more days for rain. Snow levels will remain well above the passes through Saturday midday, and will drop below pass levels sometime Saturday afternoon. We could see 4 to 9 inches of snow over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain will turn to snow on Saturday and Sunday at the pass levels. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake 60 miles off the coast of Eureka, California at prompted a Tsunami Warning for the southern Oregon coast and the northern and central California coast this morning. That warning has expired. This was not a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

