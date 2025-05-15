Seattle weather: Widespread rain returns Thursday

The Brief The first significant rain of the month will arrive Thursday afternoon, with showers becoming widespread by evening, and cooler temperatures in the mid-50s. The weekend will feature cool, showery weather with a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, while snow levels remain above 4,500 feet, avoiding winter weather issues at major mountain passes.



The first "real" rain of the month hits Thursday afternoon, with rain on the way through the weekend.

It has been a very dry month so far with only 0.04 inches of rain in the bucket at Sea-Tac.

It has been a dry May so far in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Widespread showers in Seattle this week

After a dry start to the day, light showers will move inland Thursday afternoon. These will become more widespread during the evening commute. Models are hinting that some spots in the central Puget Sound may benefit from the rain shadow of the Olympics. High temperatures will be much cooler on Thursday, in the mid 50s.

It will be cool, with increasing showers in Western Washington Thursday (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns to Western Washington and the Puget Sound area Thursday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

With colder air in place, snow levels will be at around 4,500 feet, which is just above Stevens Pass. No winter weather issues are expected over the main three (Stevens, Snoqualmie, and White) mountain passes.

Friday will be more dry than wet most of the day, with more widespread showers returning by Friday evening.

The weekend will bring a chance of a few quick-hitting thunderstorms on Saturday with cool, showery weather continuing into Sunday.

The 7 day forecast for Seattle is cool and showery. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

