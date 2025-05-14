Seattle weather: Widespread rain returns Thursday

The Brief The Seattle region will likely see increasing showers Wednesday, with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The cool and unsettled pattern continues into the weekend and early next week.



Skies on Wednesday were cloudy with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s with a few pockets of scattered showers.

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight into Thursday morning with lows in the mid 40s.

On Thursday, we will see increasing showers and highs around the region will stay on the cooler side, only in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers will increase Thursday as our next frontal system moves on shore, bringing more widespread showers by the evening hours.

Showers continue Friday and into the weekend. The cool and unsettled pattern continues into the weekend and early next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

