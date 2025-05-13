Seattle weather: A few showers possible into Wednesday

The Brief The Seattle area could see spotty showers on Wednesday, with most of the region seeing highs in the low 60s. More rain chances continue into the weekend.



It was a cooler day Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies, a few scattered showers and highs in the low 60s.

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles along the Cascades and in the north sound.

A few sprinkles are possible Wednesday, with the best chance in the North Sound to start the day. A spotty shower throughout the evening can't be ruled out.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side this week, including on Wednesday. Highs again only in the low 60s.

A cooler cloudy week with chances of showers continuing into the weekend. More widespread showers are expected Thursday and again later Friday into Saturday. No major dry and warm stretch for the short-term forecast.

