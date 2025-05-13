Seattle weather: how long will the damp weather stick around?

The Brief We are back to typical seasonal temperatures for western Washington this week. Overall, conditions remain cloudy and a little damp. Showers are scattered, along with potential sunbreaks throughout the day.



For those hoping for warmer weather, you won't particularly enjoy the forecast this week. However, if you love the 60s and occasional showers, this week is for you!

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy weather is on the way for Seattle on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Later today, we're forecasting highs in the low to mid 60s, which is close to the average for this time of year for Seattle. You can expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will vary neighborhood-by-neighborhood and throughout the day.

Highs will hover around the average on Tuesday afternoon in Seattle with damp weather a possibility. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There's a small chance of a light shower, especially over the mountains. Wednesday will feature a similar chance.

Thursday and Friday look rather gray with cooler temperatures. There might be an isolated, weak shower from time-to-time.

Temperatures will gradually drop over the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday could feature scattered rain. Fewer showers will follow on Sunday. We'll alternate between sunbreaks and showers on Monday.



Stay tuned this week because the weekend forecast could change!

There might be damp weather at times for this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

