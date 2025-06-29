Seattle weather: 80's return to start the work week

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures have many flocking to area rivers and lakes to enjoy our summer weather. Water temperatures continue to warm and many spots have finally made it to near 70 degrees.

Water temperatures are warming a bit a feel more comfortable. (FOX13 Seattle)

The ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen as we start the week. Monday's afternoon highs will easily climb into the 80s making tomorrow the warmest day of the week ahead.

Ridge of high pressure will strengthen through Tuesday with warmer temps ahead. (FOX13 Seattle)

If you are heading east of the Cascades be prepared for potentially dangerous heat as afternoon highs soar into the upper 90s and near 100 degrees. A heat advisory will go into effect Monday morning and last until Tuesday night. Overnight lows will remain mild not allowing for much of a cool down and relief.

Afternoon highs will be nearing triple digits east of the Cascades. (FOX13 Seattle)

While it will be a warm start to the work week, onshore flow will cool us off some by Wednesday. So far, the 4th of July holiday weekend is looking dry and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s.