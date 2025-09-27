Seattle Weather: Chance of Showers by Sunday Night

After enjoying a quiet, mild pattern the last couple of weeks, a more typical Fall pattern will return beginning tomorrow. A cold front will arrive late Sunday into Monday, bringing showers to much of the region, including some much-needed rain to the Olympics and the Bear Gulch Fire.

A cold front will arrive on Sunday night, bringing some rain and breezy winds.

Rainfall totals with Sunday night's cold front will bring the highest totals along the coast and near the border. Some of the interior lowlands may be a bit rain-shadowed at times, so lighter amounts will be possible along the I-5 corridor.

The quiet, mild pattern we've been enjoying will shift to a more typical cool, wet fall pattern. Rounds of rain will be possible through the week.