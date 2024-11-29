Seattle weather: Chilly nights ahead this weekend

It was a cool Friday around Western Washington today as highs struggled to climb out of the low 40s today.

As the sun sets, we are in store for another chilly night. Overnight lows will again bottom out near freezing in some spots. Like the previous few nights, we will also see some fog develop overnight too.

A weak disturbance passing to our north in British Columbia may generate a few showers overnight to our north near the border. By the morning, some spots will wake to fog which will dissipate by mid-morning. Skies will be a bit sunnier as the clouds burn off during the day.

Even with a little more sunshine on Saturday, afternoon highs will still be cooler than normal again, only climbing to the mid-40s. A few spots, like the coast and our islands, may reach 50 degrees.

Featured article

While the weak ridge of high pressure helps keep us dry, it also helps to keep us in the pattern of cool days, with chilly and foggy nights. Temperatures should moderate some by the end of next week as we also introduce a slight chance of showers.

As our afternoon highs remain in the 40s with near freezing temperatures overnight, you’ll need to bundle up this week. The dry stretch will come to an end toward the end of next week as we see a slight chance of showers back in the forecast.

