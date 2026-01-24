Seattle weather: Chilly mornings and sunny weekend ahead, highs in the 40s

The Brief Seattle has gone 11 straight days without measurable rain, with the dry streak possibly tying a January record this weekend. Cold mornings with freezing fog and black ice are expected, as overnight temperatures drop into the upper 20s. Dry, sunny weather continues through the weekend, with only a slight chance of rain returning midweek.



Heading into Saturday, we are still with zero rain in Seattle and Friday marked the eleventh day of no measurable rain at Sea-Tac Airport. As more than 240 million Americans brace for impacts from brutal winter weather this weekend, the dry spell in the Seattle area will continue until possibly Wednesday...if that. This would mean Sea-Tac would tie the all-time record for the longest dry stretch in January on record.

What's next:

It will be a chilly start to Saturday, and we can't rule out pockets of freezing fog once again for Saturday morning. Watch out for black ice. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect through 9am Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overnight temperatures the next few mornings will be quite frigid — plunging to the upper 20s in Seattle. Bundle up!

It will be a chilly start to Saturday.

Temperatures Saturday will be chilly with highs reaching the mid to low 40s. This weekend will be dry, sunny and quiet.

Temperatures Saturday will be chilly with highs reaching the mid to low 40s.

Seattle will be treated to likely dry weather this Sunday for the all-important game against the Rams.

Seattle will be treated to likely dry weather this Sunday for the all-important game against the Rams.

There's some indication that light, isolated showers could return on Wednesday or Thursday of next week, but this bears watching. Our mountains need more snow, but over the next two weeks — it seems Mother Nature isn't helping much. Even when showers are back by Wednesday, snow levels currently look to hover at 4,500 feet in elevation — which is above the height of Snoqualmie Pass.

Beautifully sunny weather will linger through the weekend in Seattle.

Take good care,

FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

DNA identifies jawbone that washed ashore on Washington coast 30 years ago

Here are Washington's 2026 James Beard Awards semifinalists

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

Washington lawmakers consider lowering BAC limit to 0.05

Meta to lay off about 331 employees in Washington state starting in March

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.