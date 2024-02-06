Seattle weather: Cool temperatures with daily showers ahead

Keep the rain jacket nearby - we're forecasting almost daily chances for showers this week. Overall, this is a remarkably quiet forecast given that this is typically our storm season here in Western Washington.

Today, you can expect classic Seattle weather. It'll be cloudy and gray with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Isolated to scattered showers will make for damp roads and slightly uncomfortable weather if you're headed outside.

Fewer showers are in the works on Wednesday. A few sunbreaks are even possible! Keep in mind: the day could start off foggy in some places, particularly in the South Sound.



Thursday will offer yet another opportunity for stray showers mixed with glimpses of sunshine. Once again, some communities could wake up to patchy fog.

Friday should be beautiful with partly sunny skies. However, we can't entirely rule out a rogue, light shower.



Saturday could wind up mostly dry. Fog, even freezing fog, could develop in the morning.



Isolated showers carry us into Sunday and Monday.



Over the mountains, we're certainly running behind on snowpack compared to the average. While we're forecasting at least a few inches of fresh snow over the mountains each day this week, we could use a lot more.



Take a look at our new seven-day forecast! Overnight lows become quite chilly, plunging to the 30s each morning.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Instagram @abbyaconewx and TikTok @abbyaconetv