Seattle weather: Cooler and clouds Friday, highs in the low 70s

The Brief Thursday afternoon saw sunshine and clear skies, but clouds lingered longer along the coast; clouds will increase this evening with cooler temperatures overnight into Friday. Friday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures in the low 70s, mostly cloudy skies, and possible sunbreaks due to an upper-level low moving onshore. The weekend will start cooler with below-average temperatures, clouds, and possible drizzle, but high pressure will build Sunday into next week, raising temperatures to the low 80s.



This afternoon we saw nice sunshine and clear skies after a few morning clouds Thursday. Clouds lingered a little longer along the coast.

Clouds will continue to increase this evening with cooler temperatures overnight into Friday. Lows will be in the mid to low 50s.

Clouds will continue on Friday as an upper-level low moves onshore to our north. This will also bring temperatures down on Friday.

Friday will be the coolest day this week, with temperatures in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the afternoon with a few possible sunbreaks.

It will be a cooler start to the weekend as onshore flow continues. A weak disturbance will move through Friday into Saturday, keeping temperatures below seasonal average, clouds, and possible drizzle. High pressure will start to build again Sunday into next week, bringing temperatures back up into the low 80s.

