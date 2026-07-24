Seattle weather: Weekend shower chances, Red Flag Warnings

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The Brief Cooler weather arrives this weekend with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of light showers, especially on Saturday. Dry, seasonable weather returns Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s through much of next week. Wildfire danger remains high in central and eastern Washington, but winds are expected to keep most smoke away from western Washington.



After the heat earlier this week, today brought a noticeable cooldown across western Washington. High temperatures still reached the low to mid 80s after a cloudy start and areas of reduced visibility in some communities. Sunshine increased through the afternoon, making for a pleasant finish to the day.

This weekend will look much different, with mostly cloudy skies expected both Saturday and Sunday. A few sprinkles will be possible around the greater Seattle area on Saturday, while steadier rain will fall along the coast, Olympic Peninsula, Strait of Juan de Fuca, and the northwestern interior. Sunday will remain mostly cloudy, and another light passing shower cannot be ruled out.

Seattle weather turns dry again Monday as sunshine gradually returns. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Dry weather will return Monday and continue through much of next week. Afternoon highs will settle into the comfortable mid to upper 70s each day. Winds will primarily come from the west to southwest, helping keep temperatures seasonable while promoting good air quality across western Washington.

Seattle weather becomes drier Monday with highs staying in the comfortable 70s through much of next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Red Flag Warnings

Unfortunately, large wildfires will continue to burn across Central and Eastern Washington, where Red Flag Warnings remain in effect today and tomorrow due to hot, dry, and windy conditions. If winds were to shift out of the east, wildfire smoke could move into western Washington. For now, however, the forecast keeps winds out of the west-southwest, which should help keep smoke away and maintain cleaner air.

Today, a Red Flag Warning is posted for portions of Central Washington and Eastern Oregon due to dry air and gusts to 30-35 mph. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds Saturday could be more forceful in Eastern Washington, reaching 40 mph. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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