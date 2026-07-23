Seattle weather: Weekend cooldown after a toasty Friday

The Brief Friday will be warm across western Washington, with highs returning to the 80s before cooler weather arrives this weekend. Eastern Washington will stay near 100 degrees, with hot, dry and windy conditions keeping wildfire danger high. More Red Flag Warnings are expected in eastern Washington, while an Air Quality Alert remains in effect for parts of the region through Friday morning.



Shower and thunderstorms are expected to ease tonight. On Friday, temperatures will again return to the 80s in the Seattle area. Onshore flow will bring in some more relief on Saturday and Sunday, dropping temps into the mid 70s, a little below the average for this time of year, which is typically 78 degrees. Expect calm winds in the afternoon.

In eastern Washington, the near triple digits will stick around heading into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will again hit around 100 degrees in parts of eastern Washington on Friday.

Red Flag Warning

While western Washington's Red Flag Warning expired Thursday night, expect more Red Flag Warnings to be issued in Eastern Washington over the weekend.

Red Flag Warnings are expected to be issued for Spokane again on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and in the Tri Cities on Saturday.

Low humidity and dry conditions Friday and Saturday will keep the conditions primed for fire. Winds will also become gusty. In the latter part of the weekend, places like Spokane and Wenatchee will be moved into a "Fire Weather Watch".

An Air Quality Alert that has been in place for parts of Eastern Washington for much of the week will continue overnight. It is scheduled to expire Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m. That alert was for Chelan, Douglas, Garfield, and Asotin Counties, and continues for Spokane, Whitman, Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Okanogan, Grant, Adams, Whitman, Pend Oreille, and Stevens Counties.

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