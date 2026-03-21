Seattle weather: Drier skies for the weekend with sunbreaks

The Brief Flood watches across western Washington have been extended through Saturday as rivers continue rising, with some reaching major flood levels. Conditions will gradually improve this weekend, with drier weather and cooler temperatures helping rivers recede into next week. Another system arrives Tuesday with more rain, wind, and mountain snow, potentially impacting already swollen rivers.



The Flood Watches for western Washington have been extended through Saturday afternoon as numerous rivers remain under Flood Warnings. Rivers will continue to rise and crest at minor, moderate and even major flood stages through the weekend. Rivers will slowly decrease into next week as skies will dry out over the weekend.

The Flood Watches for western Washington have been extended through Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds to start the day with a slight chance of a shower, but skies should remain mainly dry. Clouds will also linger a little longer over the cental Puget Sound as other parts of western Washington see more sunshine.

Morning clouds to start the day with a slight chance of a shower, but things should remain mainly dry. Expand

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Saturday, only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. More sunshine through the afternoon and winds will start a bit breezy, but calmer into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Saturday, only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

What's next:

A weak system will pass along the north coast Saturday evening into early Sunday, bringing a slight chance of a shower. Skies will be mostly dry with more sunbreaks Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday ahead of the next system arriving Tuesday. We will see more lowland rain, breezy winds and mountain snow Tuesday through Wednesday. We will start to dry out Thursday into the end of next week with more sunshine and hopefully more spring weather!

A weak system will pass along the north coast Saturday evening into early Sunday.

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