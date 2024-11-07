Seattle weather: Dry through Saturday morning

The greater Seattle area will get a nice break from the rain through Saturday morning as a ridge of high pressure settles in over the Pacific Northwest.

After a chilly start Thursday, temperatures have rebounded nicely. We'll see slightly above average high temperatures Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

It will be a beautiful Thursday in Western Washington with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The first of a series of wet weather systems will take aim at Western Washington on Saturday with light showers by the afternoon in the Puget Sound area. Showers will start on the coast in the morning. Snow levels will still be high at this point of the weekend, so no issues are expected over the main lower mountain passes.

Light showers will hit the Puget Sound area starting Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A more potent storm will hit on Sunday bringing in mountain snow, lowland rain, and breezy wind.

The next stormy system will hit the Pacific Northwest on Sunday into Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will lower heading into Monday and Tuesday, bringing the best chance for pass level snow.

Snow levels will be high through Saturday, and will drop to 4,000 feet early next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Another system will impact the region Tuesday into Wednesday. This could bring another round of stormy weather. We will be watching that as we get closer.

It will be dry through Saturday morning across the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

