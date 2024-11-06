Cool November sunshine, dry weather expected in Seattle

Drier, quieter and sunnier weather is on the way for the greater Seattle area on Wednesday. Rain won’t return until late Friday or Saturday.

This afternoon, temperatures will max out in the low to mid 50s for most. After a cloudy start, sunshine will follow for most backyards this afternoon. However, communities in the North Sound and near Canada may experience cloudier weather today.

Highs on Wednesday afternoon will reach the low to mid 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The atmosphere is looking very dry and stable through Friday. Friday evening may feature some light showers in the North Sound, the Strait and the North Coast, but many other spots will remain dry.

Temperatures will fluctuate in the low to mid 50s in Seattle this afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Isolated showers are back in action on Saturday. Showers remain a possibility on Sunday, but there’s still some uncertainty about how wet (or not) the day may be. Stay tuned!

Highs in Seattle will reach the 50s the next few days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday could be gray, breezy and damp, but forecast models aren’t currently aligned on how things pan out. Snow over the mountains could accumulate at Stevens and/or White Passes by late Monday into Tuesday.

Showers return to the greater Seattle area by Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful rest of your day!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

