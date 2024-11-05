Mountain snow ends Tuesday morning, drier weather ahead for Seattle

After a busy day of weather on Monday with strong winds and heavy rain, quieter and drier weather is forecast in the Seattle area on Tuesday. A few showers are lingering over the mountains this morning, producing a couple extra inches of snow for Stevens and White Passes. Those showers will gradually taper this morning.

Shower-free weather is forecast in Seattle through Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Otherwise, you can plan on mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid 50s around Western Washington. Light showers could develop along the coast and Southwest Washington today, but most other locations will wind up being shower-free. There may be a few hints of sunshine this afternoon, but I wouldn’t get too excited; today will probably trend more toward cloudy than sunny.

Highs will reach the low to mid 50s around Western Washington on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The weather is stabilizing just in time for Election Day. If you're voting today or dropping off your ballot, I'd recommend dressing in warm layers.



There’s a better possibility of sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Tomorrow morning will start cool, cloudy and murky. Lows will plunge to the upper 30s in the Seattle area.

Temperatures will range at or below average this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday is currently looking bright, beautiful and dry. Enjoy!



Most of Friday should be dry as well, but showers could return late in the evening. On-and-off rain continues this weekend. Snow could fire up over Stevens and White Passes going into Sunday and Monday.

Drier weather is back in Seattle between today and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! We appreciate you and your viewership so much.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Here's how many electoral votes each US state gets

Scandals and scoundrels: A look back at Washington's history of governors

VIDEO: Vancouver, WA ballot box explosion caught on camera

How this small WA county has accurately predicted 11 presidential elections

WA voter guide: What to know about the 2024 November general election

How do I vote by mail in Washington? Everything you need to know

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.