Seattle weather: Early showers to sunbreaks Saturday, highs in the 60s

The Brief A few morning showers Saturday will give way to drier skies and increasing sunbreaks by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal this weekend, with highs only in the mid to upper 60s across western Washington. Mostly dry, cool weather continues into early next week before the next weather system arrives Thursday into Friday.



A few early morning sprinkles on Saturday will give way to drier skies by the afternoon. Winds will also calm down into Saturday after a breezy Friday. We will start to see more sunbreaks and drier conditions later Saturday, but temperatures still remain cool.

A few early morning sprinkles Saturday will give way to drier skies by the afternoon.

What's next:

Saturday's high temperatures will be several degrees below the seasonal average, only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Even central Washington will be in the mid 70s with more clouds and breezy winds.

Saturday's high temperatures will be several degrees below seasonal average, only reaching the mid to upper 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds will be a little breezy to start the weekend, but western Washington will calm down by midday. Winds for central Washington will remain gusty into the weekend, especially on Sunday.

Winds will be a little breezy to start the weekend, but western Washington will calm down by midday.

Looking Ahead:

Skies continue to dry out through Sunday, with a possible passing sprinkles. Mostly cloudy and cooler temperatures remain Sunday into Monday and early next week. The next round of an organized system returns for Thursday into Friday with slightly milder temperatures.

Skies continue to dry out through Sunday, besides a possible passing sprinkles.

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