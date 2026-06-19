The Brief A man was shot in the neck in the parking lot of a Des Moines apartment complex Friday afternoon. The 24-year-old victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center, and police were not able to locate the shooter. Des Moines police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.



A man was shot in a Des Moines, Washington parking Friday afternoon, and police are actively searching for the shooter.

What we know:

Police said a 24-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the neck after a shooting at the Wintergreen Apartments, located on South 220th Street.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. and learned the shooting may have stemmed from an argument between two men in the parking lot.

The shooting victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and his current condition is unknown.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and police could not find him after conducting a search of the area.

This remains an active investigation. At this time, investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information in this case is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301.

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