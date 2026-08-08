Seattle weather: improving air quality ahead

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Lingering haze was still visible in parts of the Seattle area earlier this morning, but only minor amounts of smoke were present. Air quality remained in the good to moderate range, and it was expected to stay there through the weekend.

A little haze could still show up at times in the days ahead, potentially mixing with morning clouds or fog. However, occasional weak westerly winds will help keep most of the smoke moving east of the Cascades.

For much of Central and Eastern Washington, unfortunately, air quality will remain a challenge. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect through 11 p.m. tonight for parts of Central and Eastern Washington because of a combination of dry conditions and gusty winds.

Seattle weather will stay relatively quiet, but fire danger will remain elevated across Central and Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire danger will remain elevated in Central and Eastern Washington in the days ahead. No meaningful rain will be on the horizon, which will continue to be a concern, especially with new fires developing — including a new fire burning 200 acres as of late Friday near Mount Rainier.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s Sunday through Wednesday before the 80s return Thursday. Highs will reach around 86 degrees Friday.

Seattle weather will warm further Friday, with highs around 86 degrees expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking ahead to next Friday, early indications will suggest that northeasterly winds could return. If that happens, those winds could drag additional smoke into Western Washington, but there will still be plenty of uncertainty in that forecast.

The smoke forecast will remain especially vulnerable to change, so stay with us for updates as the wind pattern and wildfire activity evolve.

Seattle weather will remain comfortable overall, although a little morning haze, cloud cover or fog will be possible. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 reporting.

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