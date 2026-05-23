Seattle weather: Cooling Memorial Day after sunny weekend

Patchy fog and widespread clouds created a murky start to Saturday across Western Washington, although some sunbreaks were expected to develop later in the afternoon as higher-level clouds gradually gave way to filtered sunshine.

Afternoon highs ended up running about five degrees cooler in Seattle compared to Friday as a weaker area of high pressure remained in place over the region. Even with the slightly cooler temperatures and stubborn cloud cover early in the day, conditions were still expected to stay primarily dry for most of Saturday.

A few thunderstorms and scattered showers could develop Monday as temperatures fall back into the low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

More sunshine will return Sunday morning before thicker clouds increase later Sunday evening ahead of the next incoming weather system. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s Sunday afternoon before a noticeable cooling trend arrives for Memorial Day Monday.

A low pressure system could cause cooler and wetter weather in Seattle on Memorial Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Memorial Day will bring a return to wetter and more unsettled conditions across western Washington, with periods of rain, scattered showers, mostly cloudy skies, breezy weather, and even the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures Monday will cool back into the low 60s as the trough of low pressure moves overhead. There might be higher surf along the far coast as well.

Milder weather briefly returns Thursday before another cooler and cloudier pattern develops Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms could linger into Tuesday before drier weather develops Wednesday. Temperatures will remain cooler through the middle part of the week, mainly in the 60s, before low 70s return Thursday.

By Friday, skies are expected to turn cloudier again with slightly cooler temperatures and a slight chance for a shower.

Cooler temperatures settle into Western Washington through the middle of the week before milder weather returns Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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