Seattle weather: Morning showers, breezy winds and cooler temperatures Friday

The Brief A cold front will bring widespread rain, gusty winds and cooler temperatures to western Washington Friday morning. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph in the north interior, with highs in the low 60s and light snow possible in the Cascades. Showers taper Saturday morning, with sunshine returning for the rest of the weekend.



A frontal system moves into Washington Friday morning, bringing the return of rain, wind and cooler temperatures. As the front moves through the Puget Sound on Friday morning, it will bring more widespread showers. By midday and the afternoon, sunshine returns, especially the coast and north/south sound. The central Puget Sound is forecast to see a convergence zone, bringing lingering clouds and a few more scattered showers. Heaviest rain is expected for the north interior and north Cascades.

A frontal system moves into Washington Friday morning, bringing the return of rain, wind and cooler temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Winds will be gusty as the front moves through during the morning hours, and it will stay breezy into the afternoon. Most of the wind gusts will be around 20–30 mph, but some gusts along the strait and in the north interior could reach 45 mph. These winds will help to create the convergence zone into the afternoon hours.

Winds will be gusty as the front moves through during the morning hours and it will stay breezy into the afternoon.

Highs Friday will be cooler as the front draws in cooler air, highs only reaching the low 60s. With the the cooler temperatures in place, snow levels will drop between 4000-5000', bringing light snow to some of our higher peaks along the Cascades.

Highs Friday will be cooler as the front draws in cooler air, highs only reaching the low 60s.

Huskies Forecast:

For the University of Washington game against Iowa on Friday evening, the forecast is looking mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. By 6pm, a few showers may linger, but the winds will be calming down for the Seattle area. Go Dawgs!

For the University of Washington game against Iowa Friday evening, the forecast is looking mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Looking Ahead:

Showers lingering a little early Saturday, but most of the rain will taper off by midday. Sunshine returns by Saturday afternoon and Sunday will be sunny as well. Highs for the extended forecast remain slightly below average, with another chance of showers Tuesday into Wednesday.

Showers lingering a little early Saturday, but most of the rain will taper off by midday.

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