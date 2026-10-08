Seattle weather: Rain, cooler temperatures hit Friday

The Brief Western Washington will experience one last warm afternoon on Thursday before a weak frontal system brings rain showers, breezy winds, and cooler temperatures starting Friday and continuing into Saturday. The cold front will drop snow levels to 4,500–5,000 feet, potentially bringing up to an inch of snow to the North Cascades, while lowlands receive lighter rain totals around a tenth of an inch. Rain will taper off Saturday, leading to a drier but chilly Sunday morning with widespread lowland temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and highs remaining in the low to mid 60s through next week.



Western Washington gets one more warm afternoon on Thursday, before our next cool and wet system hits on Friday.

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, we’ll see increasing clouds with rain showers arriving by the early morning commute.

Clouds return late Thursday with rain showers by the Friday morning commute. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain and wind return Friday

Big picture view:

The weak frontal system will move into Western Washington Friday and continue into Saturday, bringing rain showers, breezy wind and cooler temperatures. This won't be a major storm, but it will bring a noticeable shift to the weather pattern.

Rainfall totals should be on the lighter side in the lowlands, with around a tenth of an inch possible. The Cascades will see more, with roughly a quarter to half an inch of precipitation expected.

Rain returns to Western Washington on Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This system will usher in colder air, causing snow levels to drop to around 4,500 to 5,000 feet from Friday night into Saturday. That could produce up to an inch of snow across the North Cascades.

Saturday will feel much more like fall. Morning temperatures around Puget Sound will start in the low 40s, while the Cascades and nearby foothills could dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Chilly start to Sunday

By the numbers:

The rain will taper off on Saturday, leading to a drier Sunday. Sunday morning could be the chilliest morning we've seen in quite some time, with widespread temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s around Western Washington.

The Cascade valleys will be particularly cold. Some spots could fall to around freezing in the Cascade valleys of Snohomish and Skagit counties, as well as around Mount Rainier.

Cool through next week

What's next:

Temperatures will moderate a bit Monday through most of the next week, but don't expect a return to the warm weather we're seeing Thursday. Afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid 60s through the middle of next week.

A much cooler weather pattern begins Friday in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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