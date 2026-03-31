Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday, showers return Wednesday

The Brief Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog and mild highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain, wind, and mountain snow return Wednesday, with several inches possible in the passes through Thursday. Warmer, drier weather arrives late week, with sunshine and 60s expected by the weekend.



Clouds will return on Tuesday, with a few areas of patchy morning fog. It will be a chilly start to the day, but warmer air aloft will allow temperatures to warm a few degrees into the afternoon, even with more cloud cover.

Clouds will return on Tuesday, with a few areas of patchy morning fog.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer, but still around the seasonal average, highs in the mid to upper 50s, cooler to the north.

Temperatures Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer, but still around seasonal average. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Our next weather maker will be Wednesday, as we see the return of rain, wind and mountain snow. An upper-level low will move on shower, increasing rain Wednesday and also bringing colder air into the area. Snow levels will drop to around 3000–3500', bringing several inches of snow to the mountain passes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next weather maker will be Wednesday, as we see the return of rain, wind and mountain snow. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A few showers will linger Thursday, but mostly just snow in the Cascades. High pressure will start to build Friday, bringing warmer and drier conditions for the end of the week into the weekend. Sunshine and the 60s are looking likely for Easter weekend!

A few showers will linger Thursday, but mostly just snow in the Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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