Seattle Weather: Clear and cool night ahead

A much nicer afternoon and evening is forecast for the Mariners' game following their decisive win on Sunday The roof was closed yesterday as they wrapped up the series with the Guardians.

Today they kick off their next home stand against the Yankees with an open roof and sunnier skies.

The roof will open for Monday's game with sunny skies and cool temperatures.

What's next:

After a beautiful, sunny Monday, skies will remain clear into the evening, allowing overnight lows to once again cool to near freezing in some spots. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Tuesday, but still stay dry till late at night.

Clear skies overnight with a few clouds increasing by Tuesday morning. Expand

Cold Tuesday ahead for Seattle region

It will be another frosty night and morning in some spots. Bundle up Tuesday morning as lows will again be near freezing. Afternoon highs will warm into mid-50s on Tuesday.

Another chilly night with a few spots approaching freezing again Tuesday morning.

Lowland rain and mountain snow return on Wednesday with milder temperatures heading into the Easter weekend.

Rain and mountain snow return on Wednesday. Dry for Easter.

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