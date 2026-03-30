Benson Boone announces second Seattle concert

Benson Boone is ready for showtime in Seattle. The "Beautiful Things" singer will return to the Emerald City for a show this summer.

Coming this August, Boone will take his "Wanted Man" tour back to his home state for a show at Climate Pledge Arena.

When is the Benson Boone Seattle concert?

The Monroe native will play Seattle on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Last year, Benson Boone returned to his Monroe high school to meet students, fans, and even his previous teachers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Benson Boone performs onstage during BAHC Live! Concert Series featuring Benson Boone and Shaboozey at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Gett Expand

How to get tickets for Benson Boone at Climate Pledge Arena

The first artist presale opens up on Apr. 1 at 11 a.m. This will be followed by a Spotify and Locals only presale on Apr. 2, also at 11 a.m.

Officially, the general sale to the public will happen on Friday, Apr. 3. at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Local perspective:

This show follows his previous stop at the same venue back in October 2025.

This is one of the many shows we are looking forward to in 2026 around the western Washington region.

Benson Boone visits Monroe High School

For more information about attending shows at the venue, we have a Climate Pledge Do's and Don'ts Guide.

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