Here's when 8 pm sunsets return in Seattle

The long Washington winter officially came to a close earlier this month. Now, the sunsets will finally start to reflect that, giving residents longer days.

With the first 7 p.m. sunset hitting the Puget Sound skies on Mar. 8, residents may be wondering when we will hit our next daylight milestone.

When will Seattle see an 8 p.m. sunset?

Well, for those who enjoy a nice nighttime walk, you'll soon be able to experience an even later sunset.

The sun will set at 8 p.m. for the first time this year on Thursday, Apr. 16. By this date, the twilight hour will extend until 8:33 p.m.

FILE: Seattle Sunset from June 29, 2020.

What's next:

Looking ahead, our next hour milestone will come on May 2, when the sun will set at 9 p.m., with twilight extending all the way out to 9:39 p.m.

The latest sunset of 2026 will happen at 9:11 p.m. The sun will actually set at this time for eight days straight, from June 22-30. This happens in the direct wake of the summer solstice, which will occur on June 21, 2026.

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