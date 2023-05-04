Seattle weather: Rainy & cool Friday with showery conditions this weekend

We were 17 degrees cooler Thursday than we were Wednesday. Highs today only warm into the low to mid-50s around the region under mostly cloudy skies.

Unsettled weather will hang with us through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Your wake-up forecast features periods of rain for the morning commute. Temperatures are mild out of the gate near 50 for the metro.

By the evening commute, rain decreases with light showers across the area. Highs won't warm much off of our overnight lows with only 52 for Seattle. That's 12 degrees cooler than the average seasonal high for this time of year. Brr!

Snow levels will hover between 5,500 - 4,000' through next week, so we may see a little May snow mid-slope over the Cascades.

If you're heading to the Mariners game as they return home to open up a series with the Astros dress warm as temps for the first pitch sit near 50.

We expect the roof to be closed as we're forecasting light showers.

Saturday features mostly cloudy skies with light showers early.

By 1 p.m., Saturday temperatures warm into the mid-50s just as Emerald Downs is kicking off the first race of Opening Day. We expect a damp to wet racetrack. Highs near 60.

Just a few showers on the map for Sunday. Highs once again cooler than average near 60.

Showers may linger into Monday under mostly cloudy skies with highs just a touch warmer.

By Tuesday, we'll start to rebound with a little more sunshine by the end of the day. Highs land in the low 60s.

Skies continue to clear Wednesday and Thursday as we bring back an upper-level ridge. Clouds will clear out with highs finally pushing into the mid-60s. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

