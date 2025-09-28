Seattle weather: rainy week ahead

A pleasant night around the region with lows in the 50s. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with rain not far behind.

Overnight lows dipping into the 50s with increasing showers.

The first front will arrive late Sunday with rain along the coast by late Sunday night into early Monday. The front will continue to move through during the day with breezy winds gusting near 35 mph. Rainfall amounts will be near an inch along the coast and about .25-.40" in the interior lowlands.

A cold front will arrive overnight, increasing showers across the region.

A big pattern change will close out September as rounds of rain will be in the forecast through much of next week. With each of the fronts, winds will be breezy at times and some small limbs and isolated power outages will be possible.