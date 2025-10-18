Seattle Weather: Scattered showers, breezy and chance of storms Sunday

A wet and gusty system has moved in this evening, increasing widespread showers for Western Washington.

Snow levels will drop this evening into Sunday, increasing high-elevation mountain snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the North Cascades above 4000' through 11pm Sunday.

Highs will remain below the seasonal average, reaching the mid to upper 50s. We will see scattered showers and breezy winds through the afternoon.

Showers will be hit or miss into the afternoon and the air will be unstable, increasing chances of thunderstorms into the afternoon.

Showers will taper Sunday evening into Monday, with only a few linger sprinkles. Drier skies return Monday into Tuesday.