Seattle weather: Scattered showers Thursday, more wind and rain Friday

A much calmer afternoon and evening after strong winds moved through the area Tuesday into early Wednesday. We had stronger storm cells off the Washington coast, prompting a tornado warning near Westport. No damage was reported. This evening, scattered showers continue with even a lightning strike along the coast. Our next round of wind and rain will move in by the end of the week.

Overnight showers will continue with mild temperatures, lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Scattered showers will continue through the day Thursday.

Highs will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Our next round of wind and rain will move in on Friday as another low pressure system moves into the Pacific Northwest. We are tracking gusty winds along the coast and north interior, but not as strong as what we saw with this bomb cyclone. Stay tuned!

