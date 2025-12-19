The Brief Scattered showers, strong winds, and heavy mountain snow are expected through the weekend, with difficult travel over Cascade passes. Flood Watches and multiple river flood warnings remain in effect as rain continues across parts of the region. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures return, and while a few lowland snowflakes are possible next week, significant snow is not expected.



Scattered showers and more mountain snow in the forecast tonight and into the weekend. We still have a Flood Watch in effect for some counties and several river flood warnings. Snow will be heavy in the cascades through Saturday evening.

Scattered showers and more mountain snow in the forecast tonight and into the weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Saturday afternoon for heavy mountain snow. Be ready for winter driving conditions over the passes through the weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Saturday afternoon for heavy mountain snow.

Scattered showers, sunbreaks and breezy winds for the lowlands Saturday. Rain will be moderate at times with heavier pockets.

Scattered showers, sunbreaks and breezy winds for the lowlands Saturday.

Saturday will be cooler after most of December has been in the 50s. Highs will be back to the mid 40s, closer to the seasonal average for this time of year.

Saturday will be cooler after most of December has been in the 50s.

Scattered showers, breezy winds and mountain snow remains in the forecast through the weekend and next week. Highs will be back to more normal temperatures through next week and into the holidays. A snowflake might mix in a few times next week, but not expecting any major lowland snow.

Scattered showers, breezy winds and mountain snow remains in the forecast through the weekend and next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

