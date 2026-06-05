Seattle weather: Showers, cooler and chance of storms Friday

The Brief Rain returns Friday as a storm system moves into the Pacific Northwest, bringing cooler temperatures and scattered showers. Thunderstorms are possible Friday, with a greater chance of widespread storms Saturday that could produce lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain. Conditions improve Sunday, but cooler, unsettled weather with occasional showers is expected into the middle of next week.



Our next round of rain returns Friday as an upper level low drops down into the Pacific Northwest from Alaska. Scattered showers will move inland by lunch time bringing rounds of rain and possible thunderstorms.

Our next round of rain returns Friday as an upper level low drops down into the Pacific Northwest from Alaska. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

We have instability in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms on Friday will mostly likely be along the coast and north interior. More widespread storms are possible for Saturday. These storms have the potential to bring rounds of lightning, gusty winds and heavy rains.

We have instability in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday.

A Windy Friday

Winds will be a little breezy Friday afternoon and evening and the frontal system moves through the state. Thunderstorms could also produce stronger gusts at times.

Winds will be a little breezy Friday afternoon and evening and the frontal system moves through. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures Friday will be cooler than seasonal average, only reaching the low 60s. The coast will have a hard time getting out the 50s, and only the low 70s for central Washington.

Temperatures Friday will be cooler, only reaching the low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Showers will taper Sunday morning with more clouds and a few sunbreaks for the afternoon. An unsettled pattern will move in for Monday through Wednesday, bringing a few showers and cooler temperatures. We could see much warmer temperatures with more sunshine by the end of next week — stay tuned!

Showers will taper into Sunday morning with more clouds and a few sunbreaks. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Aberdeen dad arrested in connection with 4-year-old son's death

Seattle donut shop owner frustrated after thieves keep drilling out locks

Transportation guide for getting around Seattle during FIFA World Cup

Seattle reaches $2.6M settlement with female cops who alleged sexual harassment

Deputy shoots, injures suspect in Yelm

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson grilled over CCTV usage, affordability and housing

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.