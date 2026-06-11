Seattle weather skyrockets to the 90s by Monday

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The Brief Western Washington will experience a warming trend this week, moving from typical June temperatures in the low 70s on Thursday to the mid-70s on Friday and the low 80s on Saturday. Temperatures will surge into the 90s on Sunday and Monday due to a strengthening thermal trough, which will challenge daily weather records and heighten regional fire danger from hot, dry conditions and offshore winds. A gradual cooldown will begin on Tuesday and Wednesday, but attendees of Monday's first FIFA World Cup match in Seattle should prepare for sweltering, summer-like heat by staying hydrated and seeking shade.



Abundant sunshine dominated Western Washington today, helping temperatures climb into the low 70s — right around average for this time of year. The dry weather and clear skies made for a beautiful June day across the region.

More sunshine will be in store Friday as temperatures warm into the mid-70s. A few areas of morning fog may develop near the Strait of Juan de Fuca, inland waters, and along the coast, but most locations will quickly return to bright, sunny conditions.

The warming trend will continue Saturday as highs rise into the low 80s. Easterly to northeasterly winds will begin developing, setting the stage for a significant heat event across Western Washington.

Seattle weather may approach record highs Sunday and Monday while elevated fire danger develops across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warm temperatures return to Seattle

What's next:

Temperatures will surge Sunday and Monday as a thermal trough strengthens over the region. High temperatures on both days could challenge daily records, with widespread 90s possible in many communities away from the water.

The combination of hot temperatures, dry conditions, and offshore winds will also elevate fire danger. Please use extra caution outdoors, avoid activities that could spark a fire, and help prevent unnecessary wildfire starts.

Seattle weather could climb into the 80s Sunday and near 90 Monday while weather patterns increase fire danger. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The heat will begin easing Tuesday with highs dropping back into the mid-80s before a more noticeable cooldown arrives Wednesday, bringing temperatures back into the mid-70s.

Seattle weather reaches its hottest levels Sunday and Monday before temperatures gradually ease later in the week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Major heat for FIFA World Cup match in Seattle

If you’re attending the first FIFA World Cup match in Seattle on Monday, prepare for summer-like conditions. It will be hot and sweltering, so stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, and take breaks in the shade whenever possible.

Seattle weather peaks with potentially record-breaking heat Sunday and Monday before cooling toward more comfortable levels by Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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