Seattle weather: Some Clouds Around on Labor Day

A stubborn disturbance sitting off the coast will continue to push some clouds inland. A few stray sprinkles will be possible on Monday morning. Skies will remain dry in the afternoon with sun breaks.

Some instability in the Cascades could lead to some thunderstorms with lightning. Given the dry conditions, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect from Sunday night till late Monday morning.

A chance of a few thunderstorms with lightning may spark new fires.

Near-normal afternoon highs around Western Washington. Once you head east of the mountains, it will be quite toasty with a Heat Advisory in effect through much of the week.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s around Puget Sound on Monday.

A few clouds to close out Labor Day weekend. More sunshine and warmth on the way by midweek.