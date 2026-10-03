Seattle Weather: Spring-like weekend with some highs nearing 80

The Brief Morning fog clears Saturday for a sunny afternoon with comfortably cool overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday brings warmer afternoon temperatures and ideal sunny weather for outdoor events and the Seahawks game. Dry and quiet weather will persist throughout the week, with only a slight chance of showers returning by Friday.



Saturday started with quite a bit of morning fog. Skies were clearing throughout the day, leaving behind plenty of sunshine to enjoy all the outdoor fun. It's a great weekend to visit our local pumpkin patches or cheer on all the fall sporting events.

Sunnier skies by Saturday afternoon with mild highs. (FOX13 Seattle)

Overnight lows will be comfortably cool tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs on Sunday will be warmer with some spots even nearing 80 degrees.

Clouds and some fog will roll back into the area overnight with lows in the 50s.

Sunday morning will start off with some more fog. It is not forecast to be as dense and expected to burn off fairly quickly throughout the morning. Lots of afternoon sunshine for the Seahawks game here at Lumen Field. GO HAWKS!!

Early morning fog on Sunday, but skies clearing and plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

Quiet weekend and work week ahead. Skies will be dry with some morning fog becoming sunnier by the afternoon. Slight chance of showers returning by Friday.

Dry skies until Friday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle fruit vendor confronted in viral waterfront video

Arrest made in WA deadly shooting of Coast Guard member Connor Overstreet

6 WA Starbucks locations closing amid broader shutdown. Here's where

Seattle police, city leaders push back on Mayor Wilson's proposed budget

Rising fuel costs, high taxes force wave of trucking bankruptcies

Puyallup, WA realtor couple, neighbor share story behind viral TikTok

Best pumpkin patches near Seattle to visit this fall

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Chargers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .