Seattle Weather: Storms Ending, Sunshine Returns

The first snow of the season arrived in the higher elevations on Sunday. A cold low crossed through the region, lowering snow levels and bringing some thunder, lightning and heavy rain to the lowlands along with it.

First snow of the season fell today at higher elevations. (FOX13 Seattle)

While the disturbance continues to exit to the east, we will see additional now possible overnight Sunday into early Monday. Up to 10" is possible above 4000'.

Gusty winds will pick up to our north through the Fraser outflow with gusts near 45 mph in the San Juans and Whatcom county. A Wind Advisory will be in effect till 2pm Monday.

NWS Seattle issued a Wind Advisory (FOX13 Seattle)

After a few lingering morning showers, skies will clear by early afternoon. Skies will be sunnier and drier conditions for the rest of the day.

Afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler than average. A chilly night ahead with frost possible by early Tuesday morning.