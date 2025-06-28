Seattle weather: Sunnier weather for the final weekend of June

The Brief Seattle is transitioning from recent cloudy and damp conditions to a drier, sunnier, and warmer forecast for the final weekend of June, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-70s Saturday and boosting to 80 degrees on Sunday. This warmer trend, including toasty sunshine for the Seattle Pride Parade, is expected to continue into early next week and likely remain mild and mostly sunny for the Fourth of July.



After experiencing cloudy and damp weather over the last few days, Seattle is gearing up for drier, sunnier and warmer weather for the final weekend of June.



The region woke up to murky, gray skies: it's a pattern so classic along the West Coast, it has its own nickname ("June gloom"). The refreshingly cool clouds will ultimately clear for plentiful afternoon sunshine. Highs will range in the low to mid 70s for many backyards along Central and South Puget Sound on Saturday afternoon.

The weather will hold up beautifully in Seattle for various outdoor activities this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There might be a few low-hanging clouds in Southwest Washington early Sunday morning, but most communities will see sunshine from beginning to end tomorrow. Highs on Sunday will boost to 80 degrees. If you're going to the Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday, you can expect loads of toasty sunshine. Stay hydrated, find a shady spot and dress in light layers!

Toasty weather is forecast for Seattle's pride parade on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Keep in mind: Sunday through Tuesday could be uncomfortable for those without air-conditioning. That's something we'll have to monitor closely.



We'll likely be dry, mild and mostly sunny for the Fourth of July. However, stay tuned for any changes.

Hotter weather will develop in Seattle between Sunday and Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. Enjoy the beautiful weather today!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker's neighbor recalls 'weird' encounter before WA murders

WA family shocked as murderer's life sentence reduced, released without notice

Feds share new Travis Decker WA manhunt photos

Climate experts sound alarm on AI's hidden environmental costs

$79M Seattle-area home is now most expensive listing in Pacific Northwest

WA's first In-N-Out close to opening in Ridgefield

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.